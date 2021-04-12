CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,709 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

SLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. 162,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,068,690. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.