CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 6,920 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

GE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 832,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,146,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.