CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 840 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.24. 32,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

