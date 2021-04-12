ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.51. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.