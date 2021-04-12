Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 77,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Apple by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 450,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 333,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 231,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 168,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

