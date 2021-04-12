CIBC Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities lowered Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

