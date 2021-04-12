CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RCH stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.34. 48,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$21.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

