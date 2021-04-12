Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 276.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Alico’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

