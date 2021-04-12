Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 312.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

