Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,338 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.