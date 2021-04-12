Citigroup Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 298.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NWFL stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $214.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

