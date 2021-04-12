Citigroup Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 316.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

