Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:C opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

