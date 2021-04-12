Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 306.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,006 shares of company stock valued at $746,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

