Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

