Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 34 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.76. The company had a trading volume of 662,092 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.09. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.