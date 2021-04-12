Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. 2,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,813. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

