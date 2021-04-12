Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Clearwater Paper worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

