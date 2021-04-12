Cocos-BCX Price Reaches $1.29 (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $54.03 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

