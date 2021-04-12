Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $24.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

