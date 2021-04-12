Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

RNP opened at $24.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

