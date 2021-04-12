Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.04

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

