Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

