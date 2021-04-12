CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COMM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

CommScope stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,352,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

