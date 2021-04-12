Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €132.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.17 ($156.67).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML opened at €124.55 ($146.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.59 and its 200 day moving average is €109.02. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.