Comparing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Dynatrace alerts:

This table compares Dynatrace and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09% CareCloud -9.72% -12.26% -8.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 27.38 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -99.79 CareCloud $64.44 million 1.95 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -14.53

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90 CareCloud 0 0 9 0 3.00

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 48.44%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.