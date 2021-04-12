Compass Diversified Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.