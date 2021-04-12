Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.