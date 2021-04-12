Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

