Conagra Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

