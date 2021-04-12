Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.