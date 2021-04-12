Conceal Price Reaches $0.18 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $26,171.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,211.31 or 1.00086354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00464090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00320971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.35 or 0.00750252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00123380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004401 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,768,546 coins and its circulating supply is 10,510,351 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

