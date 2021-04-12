Contrasting NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 NuVasive 2 7 7 0 2.31

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $64.87, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Alphatec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 14.76 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -16.15 NuVasive $1.17 billion 3.02 $65.23 million $2.47 27.82

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80% NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06%

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

