Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

CPA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.92. 265,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

