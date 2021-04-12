Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Core-Mark worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CORE opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

