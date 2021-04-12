Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 318,295 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Corning were worth $67,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.17. 103,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

