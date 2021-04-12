Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.