CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) versus MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Financial Comparison

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 24.99 $314.96 million $9.12 97.31 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.39 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -108.17

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $925.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

Summary

CoStar Group beats MoneyGram International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

