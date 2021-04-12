Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Covanta worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $88,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

