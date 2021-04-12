Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,345. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

