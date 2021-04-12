Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $155.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.01. The company had a trading volume of 322,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $178.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

