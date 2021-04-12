Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,581 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBTX were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $787.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.