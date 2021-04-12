Credit Suisse AG Buys 538 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

