Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Viemed Healthcare worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 121,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 93,893 shares during the last quarter.

VMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $10.28 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

