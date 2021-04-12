Credit Suisse AG Has $412,000 Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Luxfer worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

