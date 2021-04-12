Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,030. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KE opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

