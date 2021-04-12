Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.26 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €51.26 ($60.31) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.59 ($60.69).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €48.05 ($56.53). 2,872,147 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.16 and its 200-day moving average is €41.48.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.