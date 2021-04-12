Credit Suisse Group Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.35.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 395.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,474.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

