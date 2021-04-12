Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $111.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

