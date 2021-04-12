Critical Survey: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.22 $9.60 million $2.03 9.66 Meridian $85.96 million 1.86 $10.48 million $1.73 14.97

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.81%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.85%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Summary

Meridian beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

